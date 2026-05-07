63-year-old man from Kerala booked for sexually harassing cabin crew on Bahrain-Bengaluru flight

The man who allegedly sexually harassed a cabin crew member reportedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the contact was 'friendly', per the FIR. (Image generated using AI)

A 63-year-old passenger from Kerala has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a 24-year-old cabin crew member on board a flight from Bahrain to Bengaluru.

The accused has been booked under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Kempegowda International Airport Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him based on a complaint filed by the woman after the flight landed in Bengaluru.

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 8.15 pm on May 4. The complainant alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately while she was performing her duties.

She further stated that the accused moved his hand towards her from under a blanket and touched her waist. She said in the complaint that she objected and warned him. The matter was also brought to the attention of the flight’s captain, who reportedly questioned the passenger. When questioned, the accused allegedly denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the contact was “friendly”, as per the FIR.