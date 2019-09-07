Traveling to Kerala for Onam? Here’s a list of special bus/ train services from Karnataka

To help passengers travelling to and from Kerala in the light of Onam festival, the road transport corporations of both Karnataka and Kerala, and the South Western Railway will run special bus and train services during the week.

77 special services by Karnataka State RTC

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation is running 77 special services to various destinations in Kerala from Bengaluru (53) and Mysuru (24). On Saturday, as many as 14 buses will depart from Bengaluru Central Division to destinations such as Kannur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad, and Thrissur.

At the same time, 12 KSRTC buses plying from Mysuru will be in service to Kasargod, Mananthavadi (3 each), Ernakulam (2), and one each to Kannur, Kottayam, Thalasserry, and Thrissur.

The KSRTC has advised passengers to reserve tickets prior to the date of the journey either through online (www.ksrtc.in) or at computerised KSRTC ticket counters operated at key bus depots across and outside the state.

A total of 707 such ticket counters are operational in Karnataka and across neighbouring states, according to KSRTC’s passenger advisory.

Special trains on Kochuveli-Bengaluru route

At the same time, the South Western Railway has announced two special trains on Kochuveli-Bengaluru route (KR Puram/Banaswadi).

Train No. 06557 Banaswadi – Kochuveli One way Tatkal Express Special will depart Banaswadi at 15:40 hrs on September 9 (Monday) and arrive Kochuveli at 06:50 hrs on respective next day.

Enroute this train will arrive/depart Krishnarajapuram – 16:06/16:08 hrs, Salem – 19:37/19:40 hrs, Erode – 20:40/20:45 hrs, Tirupur – 21:28/21:30 hrs, Coimbatore – 22:27/22:30 hrs, Palakkad – 23:47/23:50 hrs, Thrisur -01:02/01:05 hrs, Alua – 01:53/01:54 hrs, Ernakulam Town – 02:25/02:30 hrs, Kottayam – 03:37/03:40 hrs, Changanasseri – 04:01/04:02 hrs, Tiruvalla – 04:12/04:13 hrs, Chengannur – 04:19/04:20 hrs, Kayankulam – 04:44/04:46 hrs and Kollam – 05:30/05:35 hrs.

Train No. 06558 Kochuveli – Krishnarajapuram One way Tatkal Express will depart from Kochuveli at 12:50 hrs on September 10 (Tuesday) and arrive at Krishnarajapuram at 04:00 hrs on respective next day.

Enroute this train will arrive / depart Kollam – 13:35/13:40 hrs, Kayankulam – 14:18/14:20 hrs, Chengannur – 14:38/14:40 hrs, Tiruvalla – 14:49/14:50 hrs, Changanasseri – 15:00/15:01 hrs, Kottayam – 15:22/15:25 hrs, Ernakulam Town – 16:55/17:00 hrs, Aluva – 17:20/17:22 hrs, Thrisur -18:07/18:10 hrs, Palakkad – 19:32/19:35 hrs, Coimbatore – 21:02/21:05 hrs, Tirupur – 21:48/21:50 hrs, Erode – 22:35/22:40 hrs and Salem – 23:32/23:35 hrs.

Kerala State RTC to run 35 special services daily during Onam week



Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will run 18 special services from Bengaluru to various destinations in Kerala till September 14. These include daily services to Kozhikode (6), Kannur (3), Ernakulam (2), Thrissur (2), and one each to Kottayam, Kottarakkara, Sulthan Bathery, Payyanur, and Changanaserry.

Meanwhile, another 17 special services will operate to Bengaluru from different places in Kerala till September 16. According to a KSRTC release, the corporation will run daily services to Kozhikode (6), Kannur (3), Ernakulam (2), Thrissur (2), and one each to Kottayam, Kottarakkara, Payyanur, and Changanaserry during the festive season.

“The above-mentioned services are in addition to the key inter-state services that are usually run by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation,” KSRTC Executive Director (Operations) clarified.

Tickets can be reserved online at www.ksrtconline.com.