Kerala native ‘cheated of Rs 2 cr’ after fraudsters make him ‘buy’ footwear showroom in Bengaluru

A 65-year-old businessman from Kerala was allegedly cheated of Rs 2 crore after fraudsters made him “purchase” a footwear showroom situated at a prime location in Bengaluru’s Brigade Road, police said.

The victim, Kerala native P M Abdul Lahir Hasan, is a resident of Langford town in Bengaluru. He filed a complaint with the police after he discovered that the man who claimed to be the showroom’s owner had been lying to him.

The police identified the accused as Mohammed Hafeez, Umar Farooq, Akshay Thomas and Umrean Nabil. According to police sources, Nabil claimed to be the building’s owner, Hafeez played the role of mediator, the money was transferred to Farooq and Thomas claimed to be Hafeez’s business partner.

Investigators said that in November 2019, Hafeez approached Abdul in Dubai and offered to help him purchase a footwear showroom on Brigade Road. He convinced Abdul that it can fetch a rent of at least Rs 4 lakh every month and added that “showroom owner” Nabil was ready to sell it for Rs 2 crore.

Impressed by the attractive offer, Abdul and his wife transferred Rs 1.6 crore from their bank accounts to a construction firm owned by a person named Umar Farooq on December 4, 2019, police sources said.

According to the FIR, the couple later transferred Rs 10 lakh on January 2, 2020 and Rs 31.7 lakh on March 10, 2020. A sale agreement was handed over to Abdul on March 12, 2020. Abdul left for Dubai and was waiting for the registration. Hafeez, however, delayed the registration by making excuses.

After the pandemic, Abdul returned to Bengaluru and on checking documents at the sub-registrar office and other places, he found out that the property never belonged to Nabil. When he tried to contact Hafeez, he was unavailable.

In his complaint, Abdul said that on November 27, 2022, Thomas met him at his residence in Kochi and admitted that all the documents were forged at the behest of Hafeez. Abdul then approached the cybercrime police and shared the video footage of Thomas coming to his place and the telephonic conversations he had with others.

A police officer said they are yet to arrest the accused in the case but have collected bank transaction details for further investigation.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under sections 66C, 66D of the Information Technology Act and sections 120B, 419, 420, 471 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).