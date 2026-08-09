Driver, conductor killed in Kerala transport bus crash on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

A driver and a conductor with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation died, and 20 passengers were injured, after their bus crashed into a massive signboard on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Saturday morning.

The accident took place around 6.30 am near Avaragere Bridge in Bidadi. Driver Mithilesh and conductor N M Arun were attached to the Kozhikode depot of the Kerala transport corporation.

According to the police, the Super Deluxe bus was on its way to Bengaluru from Kozhikode when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus swerved to the left and rammed into a large overhead signboard that displays live vehicle speeds.