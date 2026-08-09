Driver, conductor killed in Kerala transport bus crash on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

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A driver and a conductor with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation died, and 20 passengers were injured, after their bus crashed into a massive signboard on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Saturday morning.
The accident took place around 6.30 am near Avaragere Bridge in Bidadi. Driver Mithilesh and conductor N M Arun were attached to the Kozhikode depot of the Kerala transport corporation.
According to the police, the Super Deluxe bus was on its way to Bengaluru from Kozhikode when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus swerved to the left and rammed into a large overhead signboard that displays live vehicle speeds.
The police suspect fatigue was the primary cause of the accident, with preliminary findings suggesting the driver may have dozed off at the wheel.
Locals and passersby rushed to rescue the victims, pulling the injured staff and passengers from the wreckage before shifting them to a hospital in Bidadi. While Arun died on the spot, Mithilesh succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
The Bidadi police registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.
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