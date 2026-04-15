Chikkamagaluru police weigh suicide theory in Kerala teen’s death at tourist spot

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The police in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru said Wednesday they are considering suicide as a possible cause in the death of a 14-year-old girl from Kerala, whose decomposed body was found near a popular tourist spot, even as they await post-mortem and forensic reports to determine the exact circumstances. The police have ruled out foul play for now.
Sreenanda went missing on the evening of April 7 while visiting the area with nearly 40 relatives, triggering panic among her family. Her body was found in a deep gorge near Manikyadhara Falls on April 10 after a search operation.
Initially, the family, who are from Kerala’s Palakkad, suspected abduction or foul play due to her sudden disappearance. However, the police said there is no evidence so far to support these claims.
The police said an accidental slip appears less likely, noting that the area was crowded at the time with 60 to 100 people present, yet no one reported hearing screams or witnessing any disturbance. Investigators also pointed out that the terrain—filled with rocks, trees, and bushes—would typically slow or break a fall, raising questions about how the body ended up at such a depth. They suggested this could be more consistent with a deliberate jump.
“Prima facie, no foul play is suspected. We are awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic analysis to corroborate the findings and determine the exact cause of death,” a senior Chikkamagaluru police officer said.
Crossed safety barricades
According to Chikkamagaluru police sources, the girl, who was with nearly 40 relatives, crossed the safety barricades installed at the location and went missing around 5 pm on April 7. The barricades, consisting of three parallel grills about 5 feet high, are meant to prevent visitors from entering hazardous areas.
Her father had scolded her for crossing the barricade shortly before she disappeared.
At the time, around 60 to 100 people were present at the spot. “There were no reports of any commotion, arguments or screams that would suggest foul play,” a police officer said.
Search efforts were launched soon after she was reported missing, and her body was recovered in a decomposed state nearly four days later.
They also pointed out that no mobile phone was recovered. The girl had been using her mother’s phone to take photographs before she went missing.
The Chikkamagaluru police added that the site is a popular tourist destination that sees around 1,000 visitors daily, and no similar incident has been reported there before.
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