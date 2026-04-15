Chikkamagaluru police weigh suicide theory in Kerala teen’s death at tourist spot

The police in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru said Wednesday they are considering suicide as a possible cause in the death of a 14-year-old girl from Kerala, whose decomposed body was found near a popular tourist spot, even as they await post-mortem and forensic reports to determine the exact circumstances. The police have ruled out foul play for now.

Sreenanda went missing on the evening of April 7 while visiting the area with nearly 40 relatives, triggering panic among her family. Her body was found in a deep gorge near Manikyadhara Falls on April 10 after a search operation.

Initially, the family, who are from Kerala’s Palakkad, suspected abduction or foul play due to her sudden disappearance. However, the police said there is no evidence so far to support these claims.