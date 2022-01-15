Lakes of Bengaluru: BMRCL fails to keep promise made 10 years ago; Kengeri lake situation worsens

“I don’t think anyone knows that this lake was once known for its flora and fauna,” said Nanjamma, an old resident of the Kengeri region of Bengaluru, regarding the present condition of the Doddakere Lake or the Kengeri Lake. The Kengeri Lake, which was once a pristine waterbody along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and frequented by peacocks and other varieties of birds, is now covered in a blanket of weed growth.

Spread over 32.16 acres near the Vrishabhavathi river basin, the Kengeri Lake was supposed to become a mini Lalbagh for the western parts of Bengaluru – after its adoption by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) nearly 10 years ago. However, with no significant work executed to preserve and protect it, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken over the lake when it is in a worse shape than it was 10 years ago.

The rapid growth of Bengaluru beyond the Kengeri suburbs since the turn of the century has left the suburban lake in a state of neglect. Piles of garbage are strewn in and around the lake, a walkaway has disappeared, there are broken fences, and a blanket of weeds is growing inside the once-charming lake – with the water barely visible on casual observation.

Ramesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver who parks his vehicle inside the lake property to wait for passengers, said the lake is a dumping yard for garbage. “We do not have any space for parking our autorickshaws on the highway, which is why we use this space at the lake. I have never seen this lake in a good shape,” said Kumar, who has been visiting the autorickshaw stand for the last five years.

An official from the BMRCL said he did not want to comment on why they did not develop the lake under the CSR programme.

The lake which was with the forest department was last developed in 2005. The development saw the creation of an island, walkways and fencing. After the forest department developed the lake, it was handed over to the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), which failed to maintain the lake.

After local residents protested against the neglect of the lake, the BMRCL, in 2012, took up the task of rejuvenating the lake under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. At the time, the BMRCL was extending its metro line to Kengeri with the Kengeri metro station located beside the Kengeri Lake. Initially, Kengeri residents believed the lake would become better but despite the completion of the metro line to Kengeri, and beyond, no lake work was done.

Although Rs 7 crore was allocated to create walking paths, a children’s play area, a recreation zone, an islet, boating and other facilities, none of them turned into reality.

BA Shivananda, a Grade-I engineer with the BDA, said that the lake is no longer with the metro agency but with the BBMP.

The executive engineer (lakes) of the BBMP, L Geetha, said that Rs four crore has been sanctioned for the development of the lake under the 15th finance commission and the tender will be floated soon. “The BMRCL has not done anything and the BBMP will have to take up the work,” she said.

A BBMP official said that the lake would have received attention much earlier if the BMRCL had never intervened. “They made headlines stating that they would develop the lake at a cost of Rs 7 crore but a few months after the big announcement, they said that they could not do it due to the lack of funds,” the official said.