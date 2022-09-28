scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

KEA postpones announcement of revised Karnataka CET rankings to October 1

“Although the date to announce the revised rankings has been changed, the counselling dates will remain the same,” said KEA director Ramya S.

On September 23, the Karnataka High Court upheld the recommendations of the expert committee which proposed a normalisation process to evaluate the repeaters. (File)

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Wednesday said the announcement of the revised rankings of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022, which was drawn as per the high court order, has been postponed to October 1.

On September 23, the Karnataka High Court upheld the recommendations of the expert committee which proposed a normalisation process to evaluate the repeaters. Subsequently, the government announced that the revised CET rankings will be announced on September 29 and the first round of counselling sessions for students will begin from October 3.

A two-judge bench consisting of acting chief justices Alok Aradhe and S Vishwajith Shetty accepted the expert committee recommendations of evaluating the repeaters after deducting six marks from their overall qualifying examination (QE) marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics. The high court also disposed of the appeal of the government in accordance with the expert committee’s proposal.

The committee headed by Dr B Thimmegowda, vice-chairman of the Karnataka Higher Education Council, constituted a committee on September 20 wherein the route mean square or RMS method was used to calculate the difference in the average marks scored by the candidates of 2022-23 and candidates of 2021 (Covid-19) in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

It was then decided that six marks in physics, five marks in chemistry and seven marks in mathematics and a total of six marks for 100 qualifying marks would be deducted to evaluate the repeaters. The committee also suggested an increase of IT related seats to 10% to safeguard the interests of the candidates.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 08:16:38 pm
