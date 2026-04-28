KCET sacred thread row: Probe committee says college staff act ‘intentional’, recommends permanent ban on Bengaluru college

The KCET, conducted by KEA for admissions to engineering and other professional courses, was taken by approximately 3.3 lakh students across 745 centres in Karnataka. (Representational image)

A probe into the April 23 incident in which three Karnataka CET candidates were allegedly forced to remove their sacred thread (janeu) has found that the college’s actions were intentional, Jagadeesha G, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, said Monday.

Based on its findings, the probe committee has recommended that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) debar Krupanidhi PU College, where the alleged incident happened, from serving as an exam centre in the future. It has also called for strict action against the staff involved.

The committee, constituted by Jagadeesha G and headed by senior officers, reached its findings after reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements from the college principal, affected students, parents, and examination observers.