KCET sacred thread row: Probe committee says college staff act ‘intentional’, recommends permanent ban on Bengaluru college

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A probe into the April 23 incident in which three Karnataka CET candidates were allegedly forced to remove their sacred thread (janeu) has found that the college’s actions were intentional, Jagadeesha G, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, said Monday.
Based on its findings, the probe committee has recommended that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) debar Krupanidhi PU College, where the alleged incident happened, from serving as an exam centre in the future. It has also called for strict action against the staff involved.
The committee, constituted by Jagadeesha G and headed by senior officers, reached its findings after reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements from the college principal, affected students, parents, and examination observers.
According to the complaint by a candidate, who came to Krupanidhi PU College to appear for the KCET Physics paper, staff on duty instructed him to remove his sacred thread before being allowed into the exam hall on April 23. While the candidate complied and wrote the exam, later he said the act hurt his religious sentiments.
It was subsequently found that at least three students were allegedly stopped during frisking and asked to remove their sacred threads.
On Monday, Jagadeesha told reporters that an officer from KEA had been appointed to train the faculty related to the dress code in the wake of a similar incident that took place during last year’s KCET. “During the training session, it was made clear that the sacred thread shall not be removed. However, the latest incident showed there has been a violation now,” he added.
Asked whether it was intentional, Jagadeesha said, “Prima facie, it looks like the staff’s act was intentional. While the dress code training was provided and informed, it has happened. There were around 700 examination centres across Karnataka, and no such incident has happened anywhere. The report states that it was a deliberate act.”
Following complaints by parents, three individuals — faculty member Sudeheer D, second division clerk A Sarita, and attender Girija of Krupanidhi College — were arrested under Sections 299 and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
“The college staff has been suspended, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, and stern action will be initiated. We will take all tough measures to contain such acts,” Jagadeesha said.
The KCET, conducted by KEA for admissions to engineering and other professional courses, was taken by approximately 3.3 lakh students across 745 centres in Karnataka.
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