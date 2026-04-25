KCET row: 3 employees of Bengaluru college suspended after student forced to remove sacred thread files case

Three staff members of Krupanidhi Pre-University College in Bengaluru were suspended on Friday after a case was lodged against them for allegedly not allowing a candidate appear for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) unless he removed his janivara (sacred thread), triggering complaints of hurting religious sentiments.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on April 23. When the candidate arrived at Krupanidhi PU College to appear for the KCET Physics paper, the staff on examination duty allegedly instructed him to remove his janivara before allowing him inside the examination hall. The candidate, who removed the thread and wrote the exam, stated that the act hurt his religious sentiments.

He then approached the Madiwala police station on April 24 and lodged a formal complaint. Based on this, the police registered a case and initiated an inquiry. Sudhakar D, Girijamma, and Saritha R, the three staff members deployed for examination duty and involved in entry checking at the centre, were questioned.

Following the incident, the college suspended the three employees pending inquiry. The suspension orders stated they were placed under immediate suspension. They were directed to remain available for inquiry proceedings and not report to duty until further orders. The suspension has been termed a precautionary measure and not a final determination of guilt.

Further investigation is underway.

KEA issues clarification

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) said the KCET for Physics and Chemistry was conducted on April 23 across 745 centres in the state, including Krupanidhi PU College in Bengaluru.

The KEA stated that clear instructions regarding examination protocols and dress code had been issued, and candidates were not required to remove religious symbols such as the janivara. It also said such instructions were reiterated during training sessions for invigilators.

The authority added that if the reported incident is confirmed, it would amount to a serious procedural lapse and may warrant strict action. Senior officials have conducted an inquiry and sought a detailed report. Legal action will be taken as per the rules.

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R Ashoka alleges ‘government backing’, seeks probe

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Friday alleged that students were being asked to remove the janivara during CET exams with the “support of the Congress government,” and demanded that such incidents be stopped immediately.

After meeting Bengaluru police commissioner, he called the incident a “serious violation of religious sentiment” and questioned how it occurred despite court directions. He said forcing the removal of the janivara could cause mental distress to students.

“If there is no backing from the government, such incidents cannot happen,” he alleged, adding that he had raised the issue with police and district authorities and criticised the delay in action against the staff involved.

Ashoka also alleged that around 20 students were affected, including one from Padmanabhanagar, and said at least six complaints had been filed. He accused the state government of hurting Hindu sentiments and demanded a fair investigation, reiterating his allegations on X.