Karnataka Class 12 students can submit revised marks to update entrance rank

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday announced that it has provided a three-day opportunity, from July 4 to July 6, for Class 12 students from CBSE, CISCE, and state education boards, whose marks have been revised after re-evaluation, to submit their updated marksheets. The students’ Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) ranks will be revised accordingly.
The order came a day after The Indian Express reported how CBSE students were left in the lurch as their re-evaluated Class 12 marks were not considered to update the KCET ranking.
Initially, the KEA had stated that revised marks could not be considered because the respective boards announced the re-evaluation results after the counselling process had begun. However, following representations from candidates, the authority has revised its decision and is now allowing students to submit their updated marksheets, the KEA said in its statement.
KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said that candidates must submit their revised marksheets at the KEA office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. The office will accept submissions on Sunday as well, he said.
The KEA clarified that even after candidates submit the revised marksheets, their requests will be considered only after the revised marks are verified through their DigiLocker accounts. According to an official, the KEA is likely to provide spot ranking for the students whose marks have changed in revaluation.
Prasanna noted that only candidates whose marks increased after re-evaluation have approached KEA so far. However, students whose marks have decreased must also update their marks with KEA, as this could significantly affect their rank. Failure to update the revised marks may lead to discrepancies during the college admission process if the marks on record do not match the final marksheet, the authority pointed out .
The KEA also stated that the seat matrix for BPharm, PharmD, and Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences courses has not yet been received. Therefore, candidates have not been allowed to enter their course preferences (option entry) for these programmes.
The authority advised candidates not to worry, assuring them that option entry for these courses will begin once the seat matrix is received.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram