Karnataka Class 12 students can submit revised marks to update entrance rank

Initially, the KEA had stated that revised Class 12 marks could not be considered to update the KCET ranks because the respective boards announced the re-evaluation results after the counselling process had begun. (Image generated using AI)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Friday announced that it has provided a three-day opportunity, from July 4 to July 6, for Class 12 students from CBSE, CISCE, and state education boards, whose marks have been revised after re-evaluation, to submit their updated marksheets. The students’ Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) ranks will be revised accordingly.

The order came a day after The Indian Express reported how CBSE students were left in the lurch as their re-evaluated Class 12 marks were not considered to update the KCET ranking.

Initially, the KEA had stated that revised marks could not be considered because the respective boards announced the re-evaluation results after the counselling process had begun. However, following representations from candidates, the authority has revised its decision and is now allowing students to submit their updated marksheets, the KEA said in its statement.