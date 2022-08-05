scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

KCET document verification put off again, Karnataka HC to hear case on Monday

The verification process for admissions was scheduled to begin on August 8. KCET repeaters said that entrance test rankings were “arbitrary, unreasonable and prescribes a discriminative mode of evaluation for students of 2020-21 batch”.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 5, 2022 3:07:53 pm
Karnataka HC news, indian expressThe counsel for the government told the court Thursday that the government is not going ahead with the documentation on August 8. (File Photo)

The document verification process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admissions that was scheduled to begin on August 8 has been further postponed after the Karnataka High Court decided to hear the case of KCET rankings for repeaters Monday. The government on August 2 had initially postponed the date to August 8.

A writ petition was filed by advocates Shathabish Shivanna, Arnav Bagalwadi, and Abishek Janardhan representing the KCET repeaters in the High Court Thursday, seeking to quash the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) order dated July 30. The petition finds the KCET rankings as wholly “arbitrary, unreasonable and suffers total non-application of mind as it prescribes a discriminative mode of evaluation in KCET 2022 examination for students of the 2020-21 batch”. The counsel for the government told the court Thursday that the government is not going ahead with the documentation on August 8.

The KEA released the KCET results on July 30. The rankings were based on both KCET scores and Class 12 marks. The admission is allotted through various stages comprising verification of documents, choice filling of courses, seat allotment results, and reporting to allotted institutions.

The repeaters were outraged after finding that their PUC marks were not considered for evaluating the KCET rankings. Earlier this week, the KEA had clarified that rankings for KCET repeaters would be based only on KCET score and not Pre-University College (PUC) score, citing it would be unfair for CET candidates who appeared last year and the freshers who appeared in 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

The petition read, “The non-consideration of qualifying marks of repeater students while determining the merit/ rank in KCET, 2022, is violative of the CET- 2006 admission rules and has an effect of the deterioration of ranks, thereby causing grave injustice as it is prejudicial, unfair, inequitable and against the principles of natural justice.”

More from Bangalore

Over 24,000 KCET candidates, including students from CBSE and ISC boards, re-appeared for the entrance test this year. Parents, students and student groups staged a protest against Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for being unfair and discriminatory for neglecting the repeaters by not considering their PUC/class 12 marks for CET rankings. Following which the students and parents have moved to the Karnataka High Court, which has now listed the case for Monday.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 03:07:53 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

4

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena

Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
Criminalisation of politics

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics
World U-20 Athletics

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement