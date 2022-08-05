KCET document verification put off again, Karnataka HC to hear case on Monday

The document verification process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admissions that was scheduled to begin on August 8 has been further postponed after the Karnataka High Court decided to hear the case of KCET rankings for repeaters Monday. The government on August 2 had initially postponed the date to August 8.

A writ petition was filed by advocates Shathabish Shivanna, Arnav Bagalwadi, and Abishek Janardhan representing the KCET repeaters in the High Court Thursday, seeking to quash the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) order dated July 30. The petition finds the KCET rankings as wholly “arbitrary, unreasonable and suffers total non-application of mind as it prescribes a discriminative mode of evaluation in KCET 2022 examination for students of the 2020-21 batch”. The counsel for the government told the court Thursday that the government is not going ahead with the documentation on August 8.

The KEA released the KCET results on July 30. The rankings were based on both KCET scores and Class 12 marks. The admission is allotted through various stages comprising verification of documents, choice filling of courses, seat allotment results, and reporting to allotted institutions.

The repeaters were outraged after finding that their PUC marks were not considered for evaluating the KCET rankings. Earlier this week, the KEA had clarified that rankings for KCET repeaters would be based only on KCET score and not Pre-University College (PUC) score, citing it would be unfair for CET candidates who appeared last year and the freshers who appeared in 2022.

The petition read, “The non-consideration of qualifying marks of repeater students while determining the merit/ rank in KCET, 2022, is violative of the CET- 2006 admission rules and has an effect of the deterioration of ranks, thereby causing grave injustice as it is prejudicial, unfair, inequitable and against the principles of natural justice.”

Over 24,000 KCET candidates, including students from CBSE and ISC boards, re-appeared for the entrance test this year. Parents, students and student groups staged a protest against Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for being unfair and discriminatory for neglecting the repeaters by not considering their PUC/class 12 marks for CET rankings. Following which the students and parents have moved to the Karnataka High Court, which has now listed the case for Monday.