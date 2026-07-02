‘Isn’t this injustice?’: CBSE students slam Karnataka exam body in KCET rank row

A jump in Class 12 marks after revaluation should have meant a better Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) rank—yet several Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students in Karnataka have allegedly been left stranded as the state examination authority has refused to update their rankings.

KCET is the Karnataka-level exam for admission to undergraduate professional courses such as engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and veterinary science. The KCET ranks are determined using a 50:50 formula—half the weightage is based on KCET marks (out of 180), and the other half is based on the Class 12 marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (out of 300).

Following revaluation—after the CBSE’s On-Screen Marking controversy, more than 1.6 lakh students had applied for revaluation—several students who scored higher approached KEA seeking revised ranks, only to allegedly be ignored.

Like a 17-year-old from west Bengaluru, who scored 569 out of 600 in his Class 12 exam. With these marks, he stood around 2,200 in the KCET ranking (rank not mentioned to conceal the student’s identity). When the CBSE declared his revised results, his marks rose to 575.

Based on the new marks, he secured a revised KCET ranking in the 1,600 range. Or so he believed. “They (Karnataka Examinations Authority officials) called it spot ranking. As the ranking was already announced, they said that they were trying to accommodate students with revised marks,” the student’s father claimed.

However, when the student checked online before the first round of KCET counselling began, he was shocked that his rank remained unchanged. “We explained the issue to the officials, but none of them paid heed. It seems like they do not have any clarity,” the father added.

‘If only they considered the revised marks…’

A Class 12th CBSE student from south Bengaluru understands the frustration. He secured 418 marks when the CBSE Class 12 results were declared. “The answer sheets were mine, but they had not been examined properly. The marks also were not counted properly,” he said.

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He appeared for KCET and received a ranking of around 27,000. When the CBSE declared the revised results, the student’s marks changed to 435. He says he has been repeatedly visiting the KEA since June 24.

“The first time I approached a KEA officer, he said they would consider the revised marks and asked me to submit a letter with both mark sheets. I followed the instructions, but my ranking did not change. On June 29, when my father and I approached them again, they said they might not consider the revised marks. On Wednesday, they categorically said they would not consider the new marksheet. If they had considered, my rank would be better, at least by 2,000,” he added.

What the Karnataka Examinations Authority says

KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said that updating ranks post-revaluation is not permitted as the counselling process is underway. Asked about the student who was allotted a fresh rank after submitting a new marksheet, Prasanna said he would look into the matter.

The decision has not gone well with the students. “First, the CBSE blunder. Now, instead of supporting and helping us, the KEA has denied justice. I would have had more college options. Is this not injustice?” a student asked.

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Parents of some of the students are now contemplating approaching the court.

From CBSE exam to KCET counselling: A timeline

Feb 17 to April 10: CBSE Class 12 exams held

April 23 and 24: KCET conducted

May 13: CBSE results announced, sparking controversy

June 6: KCET results and ranks declared

Late June: CBSE revaluation results released in phases

June 20: KCET counselling registration and web option entry begins