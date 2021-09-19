KCET 2021 results to be declared on Monday: C N Ashwathnarayan

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2021) will be announced on Monday, state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan announced on Sunday.

“The results of KCET-2021 will be announced on Monday (Sept 20, 2021) by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at 2.30 pm,” a statement from the minister’s office read.

The results are expected to be available on KEA’s official portal (kea.kar.nic.in) by at least 3 pm on Monday, an official said.

As many as 2,01,834 candidates had registered for KCET-2021 held on August 28 and 29, out of which 1,62,439 (80.48%) candidates appeared for biology, and 1,89,522 (93.90%) candidates appeared for mathematics. The attendance for physics and chemistry tests, as noted by KEA, was 1,93,588 (95.91%) and 1,93,522 (95.88%) respectively.

Earlier, the government had announced that admission to undergraduate professional courses would be based on ranks on the basis of marks obtained by students attending KCET, and not on the basis of second-year pre-university exam grades.

With all students promoted from II PUC (equivalent to Class 12), KCET rankings will decide their seat allotments for admission to professional courses. “The government is planning to conduct CET exams for students seeking admission to science undergraduate degree programmes as well,” Ashwathnarayan had earlier announced.

Last year, a total of 80 students scored full marks — 60 out of 60 — in biology, while in chemistry three students scored full marks. However, no student had obtained full marks in physics and maths.

In the entrance exam for undergraduate courses, a total of 1,27,627 students cleared the exam for agriculture courses, while over 1.29 lakh clearing the veterinary sciences paper.

In AYUSH and pharma subjects, as many as 1,29,611 and 1,55,552 students cleared the exam respectively. Several students had applied for more than one paper.

In engineering, 1,53,470 students had cleared the exams.