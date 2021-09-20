KCET-2021 results declared; no cut-off marks for entry into engineering courses

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test-2021, for admissions into professional courses, were announced on Monday, with H K Meghana, a student from Mysuru, securing the top rank across all five streams.

The CET exams were held at 530 centers from August 28 to August 30 this year. A total of 1,93,447 candidates had appeared for the test.

Announcing the results, Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwathanarayan said, “Out of 1,93,447 candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,83,231 have become eligible for seeking admission into engineering and technology courses on merit. There are no cut-off marks for seeking entry to engineering courses.”

The document verification process for the admissions will begin at the headquarters of districts from September 30 this year.

Among the other professional streams, 1,52,518 candidates are eligible for admission to agriculture courses, 1,52,760 candidates for veterinary courses, 1,55,910 candidates for naturopathy and yoga, and 1,86,638 candidates for BPharma and Pharma diploma courses.

The higher education minister said that 12 students, who were Covid-positive at the time of exams and wrote the tests at separate centres, have secured ranks.

“Results of around 7,000 students have been withheld. The major reason for this is the non-submission of marks cards by over 6,000 students. Candidates need to keep their original documents ready and details of the original documents required for processing of verification are hosted on the KEA website. Documents shall be verified through online verification software in facilitation Centers,” Ashwathnarayan said.

The minister said that out of the top-10 rank-holders in the engineering stream, nine are from Bengaluru. H K Meghana, who topped the exam, is from Mysuru.

As many as 27 students have scored more than 55 out of 60 in physics is 27. The corresponding number of students is 217 in chemistry, 199 in mathematics and 5,235 in biology.

Grace marks of three each have been given for physics and mathematics.

“Out of a total of around 1.09 lakh seats available for the engineering courses in the state, around 54,000 seats are available under the government quota. Last year, 34,000 seats were filled from the government quota,” the minister said.

If candidates have their results withheld or not announced for want of II PUC/Class 12 marks card or proof of date of birth of any candidate, they have to submit a photocopy of the said document to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) through email (keauthority-ka@nic.in), after which the results will be published.

All final seat allocations are subject to original documents being verified.

For admission to medical or dental courses and ISM and homoeopathy (except naturopathy and yoga) courses, NEET-2021 rankings will be considered. For architecture courses, NATA scores will be taken into consideration.

After the publication of NEET/NATA results, further updates will be published on the KEA website.

In the event of applicants’ ranks not being shown in the ranking list, they can search for their names in the search list.

CBSE candidates can forward their mark sheets to KEA through e-mail for which spot rank will be given.