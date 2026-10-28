Betting scam: ED attaches Rs 23-crore worth assets of Karnataka MLA Veerendra Puppy

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 23 crore of Congress MLA K C Veerendra Puppy in connection with money laundering in illegal online and offline betting.
Chitradurga MLA Puppy is the son-in-law of Kannada film actor Doddanna and is considered to be a close associate of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
The ED, in its statement, on Tuesday said that it has attached immovable properties worth Rs 9.58 crore and movable properties worth Rs 13.76 crore.
The investigation was initiated based on multiple cases alleging cheating, cheating by impersonation, criminal conspiracy, and extortion through online betting and gambling platforms. It revealed a nationwide network of betting websites, payment gateways, shell companies, and mule accounts allegedly controlled by the MLA and his associates, ED said.
According to ED, Puppy and his associates operated illegal online betting platforms, including King567, through a network of payment gateways, shell companies and mule accounts, whereby players were induced to deposit funds and subsequently cheated through manipulated betting operations and blocked withdrawals.
The investigation traced proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 2,300 crore, which were layered through multiple accounts, hawala channels and offshore entities, and utilised for acquisition of luxury assets, business investments, foreign remittances and personal expenses, thereby establishing the accused’s involvement in concealment, possession, use and projection of proceeds of crime (PoC) as untainted property, constituting the offence of money laundering.
The proceeds were found to be received in the hands of Fonepaisa Payment Solutions, beneficially owned by Gulshan Khattar, who had received a huge amount of commission for providing services as a key payment gateway and financial intermediary in the illegal online betting ecosystem. Out of the proceeds of crime received, assets worth approximately Rs 33 crore were attached vide PAO dated January 29, 2026.
During the course of investigation, SimTech, a firm where Gulshan Khattar’s wife Neha Tandon was the director, was found to have received credits from identified mule bank accounts linked to King567. The agency found that Tandon had no active role in its management, and they were handled by Gulshan Khattar. The receipt of tainted funds by SimTech, coupled with Khattar’s control over the entity and his role in the generation and movement of PoC through Fonepaisa, forms the basis that properties held by or in the name of Neha Tandon constitute or represent the proceeds of crime, the central agency said.
Earlier, the ED had conducted searches on more than 60 premises, and the aggregate value of properties attached, seized or frozen till date exceeds Rs 343 crore.