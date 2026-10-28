Betting scam: ED attaches Rs 23-crore worth assets of Karnataka MLA Veerendra Puppy

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 23 crore of Congress MLA K C Veerendra Puppy in connection with money laundering in illegal online and offline betting.

Chitradurga MLA Puppy is the son-in-law of Kannada film actor Doddanna and is considered to be a close associate of Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The ED, in its statement, on Tuesday said that it has attached immovable properties worth Rs 9.58 crore and movable properties worth Rs 13.76 crore.

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The investigation was initiated based on multiple cases alleging cheating, cheating by impersonation, criminal conspiracy, and extortion through online betting and gambling platforms. It revealed a nationwide network of betting websites, payment gateways, shell companies, and mule accounts allegedly controlled by the MLA and his associates, ED said.