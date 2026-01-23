Kathak meets flamenco in Bengaluru as 6th edition of Dr Maya Rao Choreography Conference to begin on January 31

The Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography (NIKC) said the conference will be themed on the concept of taking legacy forward without fossilising it. (File photo for representational purpose)

Bengaluru is set to host the sixth Dr Maya Rao Kathak and Choreography Conference, organised by the Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography (NIKC) at the Sabha cultural space from January 31 to February 1. The conference will include a series of panel discussions and performances, as well as themed exhibits.

The event is co-curated by performer and scholar Dr Anita Ratnam, author-journalist Shoba Narayan, and Madhu Nataraj, NIKC head and daughter of late Kathak pioneer Dr Maya Rao.

Dr Maya Rao was a pioneering Indian classical dancer and educator, known for her pioneering work in kathak choreography and for popularising the North Indian art form in South India.