Kathak meets flamenco in Bengaluru as 6th edition of Dr Maya Rao Choreography Conference to begin on January 31

A two-day exhibition ETHOS|ECHOES|EXPRESSIONS, which will connect to the legacy of Dr Maya Rao, will also be organised in connection with the event in Bengaluru.

BengaluruThe Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography (NIKC) said the conference will be themed on the concept of taking legacy forward without fossilising it. (File photo for representational purpose)

Bengaluru is set to host the sixth Dr Maya Rao Kathak and Choreography Conference, organised by the Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography (NIKC) at the Sabha cultural space from January 31 to February 1. The conference will include a series of panel discussions and performances, as well as themed exhibits.

The event is co-curated by performer and scholar Dr Anita Ratnam, author-journalist Shoba Narayan, and Madhu Nataraj, NIKC head and daughter of late Kathak pioneer Dr Maya Rao.

Dr Maya Rao was a pioneering Indian classical dancer and educator, known for her pioneering work in kathak choreography and for popularising the North Indian art form in South India.

International artistes will also attend the event as part of various panel discussions and performances. This includes Malaysian bharatanatyam expert and choreographer Datuk Ramli Ibrahim, who will be speaking with Dr Ratnam on the theme ‘Dance Legacy–Presence and Absence’. The Singaporean group Flamenco Sin Fronteras will also be staging a combined kathak-flamenco performance titled ‘Asha Esperanza’, alongside NIKC artistes.

The events scheduled as part of the conference include the keynote address by Dr Sandhya Purecha, noted Bharatnatyam practitioner and the chairperson of New Delhi’s Sangeet Natak Akademi. According to a statement from the NIKC, the conference will be themed around the concept of taking legacy forward without fossilising it.

A two-day exhibit ETHOS|ECHOES|EXPRESSIONS, which will connect to the legacy of Dr Maya Rao, will also be organised in connection with the event. In a statement, NIKC said, “Her work laid the foundation for how choreography is taught, documented, and critically engaged with today. The annual conference honours not just her memory, but her methodology, courage, and insistence that tradition must constantly interrogate itself.”

