Kasturirangan report: Karnataka opposes implementation, CM to meet affected farmers

Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who hails from Shivamogga, said the implementation of the report would affect an area of 20,668 square kilometres spread across 1,576 villages on the Western Ghats, of which 484 were in his home district. (Representational image)

Ahead of a key meeting regarding the implementation of the Kasturirangan Report, Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa Tuesday said the state government will not allow implementation of the report, citing concerns over its impact on farmers and Malnad residents. He added that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will visit Shivamogga district, which has 484 “eco-sensitive” villages, on September 19 and collect opinions from farmers and the public.

“The Karnataka Congress government is in favour of farmers, and it will not allow the implementation of the report. The stand of the Congress government over the issue is very clear,” he said.

Bangarappa, who hails from Shivamogga, said the implementation of the report would affect an area of 20,668 square kilometres spread across 1,576 villages on the Western Ghats, of which 484 were in his home district. The report has identified these villages as Eco-Sensitive Areas despite them having human habitation, he said.