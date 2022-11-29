Kasab remark row: Using words like Raavan not an issue, says Karnataka minister BC Nagesh

Reacting to the recent controversy that unfolded at Manipal Institute of Technology after a teacher was debarred for allegedly referring to a student as “Kasab”, Karnataka school education minister B C Nagesh said Tuesday that though everyone uses terms like Raavan, it becomes a problem when Kasab is mentioned.

“Almost everyone uses words like Raavan, Shakuni everyday. Even in the Assembly, we have spoken like this many times. It does not become an issue. When you speak about Kasab, it becomes an issue,” Nagesh said.

On Monday, a video went viral in which a student of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institute of Eminence, objected in the classroom after his teacher allegedly referred to him as “Kasab”. Terrorist Ajmal Kasab was hanged for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The minister further added, “The teacher should not have said that but it is just politics and confirming the vote bank.”

The institute has announced an inquiry into the matter and has said the teacher will remain “debarred” till the probe is completed. In the video, the teacher, an assistant professor in the civil engineering department, is seen trying to justify his remark, saying it was a “funny thing”. But the student is heard saying, “26/11 was not funny… being a Muslim in this country and facing all of this every day is not funny.”