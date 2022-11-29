scorecardresearch
Kasab remark row: Using words like Raavan not an issue, says Karnataka minister BC Nagesh

On Monday, a video went viral in which a student of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Karnataka objected in class after his teacher allegedly referred to him as “Kasab”. Terrorist Ajmal Kasab was hanged for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Karnataka school education minister B C Nagesh. (ANI)

Reacting to the recent controversy that unfolded at Manipal Institute of Technology after a teacher was debarred for allegedly referring to a student as “Kasab”, Karnataka school education minister B C Nagesh said Tuesday that though everyone uses terms like Raavan, it becomes a problem when Kasab is mentioned.

“Almost everyone uses words like Raavan, Shakuni everyday. Even in the Assembly, we have spoken like this many times. It does not become an issue. When you speak about Kasab, it becomes an issue,” Nagesh said.

The minister further added, “The teacher should not have said that but it is just politics and confirming the vote bank.”

More from Bangalore

The institute has announced an inquiry into the matter and has said the teacher will remain “debarred” till the probe is completed. In the video, the teacher, an assistant professor in the civil engineering department, is seen trying to justify his remark, saying it was a “funny thing”. But the student is heard saying, “26/11 was not funny… being a Muslim in this country and facing all of this every day is not funny.”

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:16:10 pm
Delhi University orders colleges to fill all assistant professors posts immediately

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
