Karnataka: Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen after boat catches fire

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday rescued seven fishermen after a fire engulfed their fishing boat near Karwar in Karnataka. The fire was caused due to a short circuit in the boat’s wheelhouse, the Coast Guard said.

The marine rescue sub centre (MRSC) received information about the boat, IFB Varda, catching fire at around 10 PM. The Coastal Guard rescue vessel C 155 went to the spot and rescued the seven fishermen to another fishing boat.

It took nearly three hours for the Coast Guard to put out the fire amid inclement weather, PTI reported.

It took nearly three hours for the Coast Guard to put out the fire amid inclement weather. (Express Photo) It took nearly three hours for the Coast Guard to put out the fire amid inclement weather. (Express Photo)

The Coast Guard team then provided assistance to IFB Vajra to tow the gutted boat to Karwar fishing harbour. The ill-fated boat was handed over to coastal security police, Karwar at 4 am Saturday.

Further investigation is being carried out by coastal police, the release said.