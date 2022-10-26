Communal assaults lead to tension in Karnataka’s Shivamogga; police tighten security, arrest 3

The police in Karnataka’s Shivamogga have arrested three people for allegedly attacking a 25-year-old man Monday night. The incident, the second in two days, lead to tension in the city promoting the police to tighten security.

According to the police, Faizan, Azar, and Faraz, all residents of Shivamogga, were arrested for assaulting Prakash Monday night.

Prakash, who was admitted to a hospital, told the media, “Two men started hitting me with their hands, then stones and other things, and kicked me. They used some derogatory words against the RSS and its activists… I fell to the ground, they still attacked me, but somehow I got up. They then hit me on my face and then on my head and I started bleeding. I ran towards my home nearby, but they came chasing me and attacked me with stones. As soon as my mother opened the door, I ran in.”

The same day, three Muslim men—Abdul Rehaman, Syed Rahim, and Mohammed Shoaib—were attacked when they were at work. Shoaib said in his complaint to the police that he along with two others were selling vegetables in an auto-rickshaw when a few men came and said Muslims are not allowed to do business in the area. They then allegedly hit them with stones before leaving the place. The police are yet to arrest the accused in this case.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said there is no need to panic and that the situation was under control. Kumar also said police personnel have been deployed, checkposts erected, and they have been patrolling the area.