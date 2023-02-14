Karnatka Police book Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani for allegedly raping Iranian woman

The Karnataka Police in Mysuru Sunday registered a rape case against Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani based on a 30-year-old Iranian woman’s complaint.

The woman claimed she came to India five years ago and was studying for a Doctor of Pharmacy in Mysuru. She said she met Durrani at his Desert Lab Food Adda, and they became friends in 2018.

The duo fell in love and lived together in a flat in Yadavagiri in Mysuru for three years, she said. Durrani sexually abused her, promising that he would marry her, she alleged. Five months ago, when she asked him to marry her, he avoided her and refused her proposal, she told the police. She also alleged that he had threatened to share some private photos of her on social media.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Durrani, a native of Mysuru, is an entrepreneur and model. The Mumbai police had arrested him earlier on a complaint by his wife Rakhi Sawant, who alleged that he had mishandled her funds.