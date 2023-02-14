scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Karnatka Police book Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani for allegedly raping Iranian woman

The woman alleged that Durrani had promised that he would marry her and when she asked him to marry her, he avoided her. She also alleged that he had threatened to share some private photos of her on social media.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani. (Photo: Rakhi Sawant/Instagram)

The Karnataka Police in Mysuru Sunday registered a rape case against Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani based on a 30-year-old Iranian woman’s complaint.

The woman claimed she came to India five years ago and was studying for a Doctor of Pharmacy in Mysuru. She said she met Durrani at his Desert Lab Food Adda, and they became friends in 2018.

The duo fell in love and lived together in a flat in Yadavagiri in Mysuru for three years, she said. Durrani sexually abused her, promising that he would marry her, she alleged. Five months ago, when she asked him to marry her, he avoided her and refused her proposal, she told the police. She also alleged that he had threatened to share some private photos of her on social media.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape), 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Durrani, a native of Mysuru, is an entrepreneur and model. The Mumbai police had arrested him earlier on a complaint by his wife Rakhi Sawant, who alleged that he had mishandled her funds.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:39 IST
Live Blog

