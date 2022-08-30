Karnataka national anthem row: Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa says it is a satire on 80s’ Congress rule

A day after BJP leaders in Karnataka filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy against writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa for insulting the national anthem in his novel ‘Bharatanagari’, published in 1983, Ramachandrappa on Tuesday issued a clarification saying that the poem reflected the personality of a character in the novel and was a satirical take on the Congress rule in the 80s.

Expressing his shock, Ramachandrappa issued a statement clarifying that the novel is a satire on the deteriorating political system expressed through the voice of a young revolutionary.

“I am shocked that a novel that I wrote 40 years ago is being misunderstood and made a controversy now. The character in the novel uses ‘Janaganamana’ as a satire to stand up against the government, when the ruling class imprisoned him and forced him to sing a song in praise of their rule. It is the nature and the behaviour of the character and not a personal opinion of the author,” said Ramachandrappa, adding that in the novel, other characters too express themselves based on their qualities and nature.

The BJP had also accused Ramachandrappa of insulting the Ganga. “I have not insulted Ganga. However, what I meant was, that truth and equality, like Ganga, are being assaulted by politics,” Ramachandrappa clarified, adding that his writings advocated total change in governance during Congress rule and that he hoped for an India that goes beyond caste, corruption and class.

Ramachandrappa, who previously headed the textbook revision committee, also said that he has revised a series of his literary works, which includes ‘Bharatanagari’. He stated that the ‘controversial’ poem was replaced with another one that talks about building a country with equality and compassion.

BJP MLC N Ravikumar, who registered a complaint on Monday, had accused Ramachandrappa of dis-honouring the nation and also mocking leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Charan Singh and Morarji Desai in the novel. BJP leaders claimed that the police commissioner has assured them that suitable action will be taken against Ramachandrappa after consulting the law department, Kannada Sahitya Parishad and the culture department.

Notably, the charges against Ramachandrappa came after Opposition leaders and some critics slammed the Rohith Chakrathirtha-led textbook revision committee for making ‘exaggerating’ claims pertaining to Veer Savarkar in the Class VIII Kannada textbook. A passage in the chapter titled ‘Kalavannu Geddavaru’, authored by K T Gatti, reportedly says, “In the room where Savarkar was jailed, there was not even a small keyhole. However, bulbul birds would fly into the room from somewhere, on whose wings Savarkar would sit and fly out to visit the motherland every day.”