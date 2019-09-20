Karnataka: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya plans to shift office in coaching centre for underprivileged 

Karnataka’s youngest BJP MP from Bangalore South constituency, Tejasvi Surya has waded into a controversy over his plans to build office space in an area, which is used by high school students to prepare for board examinations.

The building comes under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and a coaching centre was operational for underprivileged children on the ground floor, where the new office will be built. The first and the second floor of the building is being used as a library.

On Surya’s request, the BBMP commissioner issued an order allotting the space for the office as the renovation work is in progress.

A few city-based RTI activists are opposing the move by the MP citing that an office space already exists in his name in the South End Circle, Jayanagar which was used by the former MP Ananth Kumar.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, RTI activist Mari Lingegowda Patil said, “Despite an office being already available with all facilities used earlier by late Ananth Kumar, Tejasvi Surya is now trying to encroach upon a tuition centre.”

“The new office space for Tejasvi is coming up in Jayanagar 5th block in Pattabhirama Nagara, opposite to Pu.Thi.Na park. It is not easily accessible to the people since there is no public transport connectivity. The earlier MP’s office in South End Circle is in a prime location which is accessible by bus and metro. We don’t know why Tejasvi Surya is not willing to use the office of late Ananth Kumar,” says Mari Lingegowda Patil.

“Since Tejasvi Surya has snatched away the space of poor students, we have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the matter to his attention,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tejasvi rejected the allegations and said that the ground floor was also used as an office by former MLA of Jayanagar late BN Vijay Kumar. “The tuition centre was opened by Vijay Kumar for poor students and a part of the same ground floor was used by him as his office. The reason why I asked for this space is that it is in the centre of my constituency where people from all around the constituency can come with ease,” the parliamentarian added.

Since this is a new building it has all facilities compared to the office of late Ananth Kumar. There are no issues faced by the students or the president of Jayanagara Shaikshanika Samiti, “we are also renovating their classes along with my office space,” he added.