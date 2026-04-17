Karnataka’s Yana Caves get geo-heritage site of national importance tag

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The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has declared Yana Caves in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district a geo-heritage site of national importance.
According to a letter sent on Monday by Asit Saha, Director-General, GSI, to the chief secretary of the Karnataka government, the cave was declared a geo-heritage site on the occasion of the 176th year of the GSI’s foundation on March 4.
The rock formations and the caves are ancient geological relics, formed over millions of years by the pressures of plate tectonics and natural weathering.
According to the GSI, the rock masses in the area, which are within the Western Ghats, are about 2,700 million years old and formed from dolomitic limestone—a mineral similar to limestone but containing magnesium—from the Precambrian era, the earliest and longest span of Earth’s history before complex life forms appeared.
Over the ages, weathering in the tropical environment and chemical reactions with minerals have led to the formation of many ‘karst features’—land and rock formations created when minerals like limestone are dissolved partially by relatively acidic groundwater, creating caves and other such terrain—in the Yana area. The GSI noted that the area contains 61 such karst formations, the most prominent of which are the Bhairaveshwara Shikhara (120 metres tall) and the Mohini Shikhara (90 metres tall).
The area is also of religious and mythological significance, linked to the tale of the demon Bhasmasura, who is said to have obtained the powers of destruction from Lord Shiva after performing penance. He was subsequently tricked into destroying himself by Lord Vishnu in the form of the enchantress Mohini. The demon is said to have been destroyed at Yana.
So far, the GSI has identified 90 sites across the country, variously classifying them as geological monuments and geo-heritage sites. One such well-known site is the Peninsular Gneiss rock formation in Bengaluru, located at the Lalbagh Garden. Made of very hard metamorphic rocks, the Lalbagh formation is similar in age to the Yana Caves.
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