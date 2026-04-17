Karnataka’s Yana Caves get geo-heritage site of national importance tag

The GSI noted that the Yana Caves area contains 61 karst formations, including the Bhairaveshwara Shikhara and the Mohini Shikhara. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has declared Yana Caves in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district a geo-heritage site of national importance.

According to a letter sent on Monday by Asit Saha, Director-General, GSI, to the chief secretary of the Karnataka government, the cave was declared a geo-heritage site on the occasion of the 176th year of the GSI’s foundation on March 4.

The rock formations and the caves are ancient geological relics, formed over millions of years by the pressures of plate tectonics and natural weathering.

According to the GSI, the rock masses in the area, which are within the Western Ghats, are about 2,700 million years old and formed from dolomitic limestone—a mineral similar to limestone but containing magnesium—from the Precambrian era, the earliest and longest span of Earth’s history before complex life forms appeared.