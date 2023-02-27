scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Karnataka gets a new airport today: Here’s how it looks

The Shivamogga airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour.

shivamogga airport shivamogga airport pictures, karnataka new airport, pm modi karnataka airport, modi in karnataka, bengaluru news, indian expressShivamogga airport (PIB)
Karnataka gets a new airport today: Here's how it looks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his fifth visit to poll-bound Karnataka Monday, will inaugurate a slew of developmental projects including the Shivamogga airport. Named after the first Kannada writer to win the Jnanpith Award (who also hails from Shivamogga), the airport is being inaugurated on the occasion of the 80th birthday of former Karnataka CM and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa.

The facility has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour. It will also improve connectivity and accessibility to Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region.

An aerial view of Shivamogga airport (PIB)

The Prime Minister will unveil several other development projects, including the 13th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme in Belagavi.

The state government had initially proposed naming the airport after Yediyurappa, who is a native of the district. However, he had rejected the proposal and recommended naming the airport after Kuvempu.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 10:24 IST
