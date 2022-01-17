Karnataka’s Nandini milk price may go up by Rs 3 per litre

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has decided to appeal to the state government to allow it to hike the price of milk by Rs 3 per litre.

The decision was taken at the general body meeting of the KMF on Thursday.

If the government approves the KMF proposal, a litre of Nandini toned milk (blue sachet) that currently costs Rs 37 may go up to Rs 40.

According to the KMF, the farmers will get an extra Rs 2.5 and the unions will retain 50 paise from per litre of milk sold if the proposal is approved.

KMF Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi said: “We are selling a litre of Nandini milk at Rs 37. All milk unions of Karnataka have unanimously sought revision in the prices; hence we have decided to hike the price.”

“We will soon meet Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and get approval for the revised tariff,” Jarkiholi added.

Last month, during the Winter Session at Belagavi, a KMF delegation had met Bommai and Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar, requesting them to hike the price of milk.

KMF officials said that milk prices in the state have not been increased in the last two-and-a-half years.