Karnataka’s Nandi Hills opens for tourists over the weekend

Nandi Hills, one of the most well-known tourist spots in Karnataka, located around 50 km from Bengaluru, will open again for weekend tourists from Saturday, March 26.

The administration of Chikkaballapur district, where the hills are situated, has decided to lift restrictions imposed on visitors over the weekends.

Earlier, in order to control gatherings following Covid-19 restrictions, tourists were prohibited from visiting on Saturday and Sunday.

Now, tourists will need passes — issued by district authorities — to be allowed entry to the Nandi Hills. Prior booking is mandatory and can be done in offline and online mode. Bookings need to be made a day before. Online tickets can be booked on http://www.kstdc.co till 6 pm. Tickets will also be available at the ticket counter.

During the weekend, 1,000 two-wheelers and 300 light vehicles including cars and mini-buses will be allowed, said R Latha, the Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner.

Last year, in August, Nandi Hills witnessed landslides due to heavy rains because of which the tourist spot was closed. After the roads were re-constructed, the getaway was opened on December 1, 2021.

Earlier this year, the government had lifted restrictions, but the Chikkaballapur administration continued with the ban because of a large number of tourists were visiting during weekends and parking spaces were not available.

Booking slots online and offline and monitoring vehicle entry were the key points the administration was working on before opening the place to the public, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The writer is an intern with The Indian Express.