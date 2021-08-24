Karnataka’s KRS dam to host national level sailing event from August 26

In a first of its kind event Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam at Mysuru will witness a national level sailing competition from August 26 to 31. The championship, accredited as a national ranking event under the aegis of Yachting Association of India (YAI), is being hosted by ‘Trishna Yacht Club’ administered by the Madras Engineer Group and Centre in association with GETHNAA (General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure).

The opening ceremony of the championship will be held on August 27, which will feature 75 sail boats participating in a sail parade. This event is planned to be made an annual feature in the national sailing sports calendar under the YAI.

The Trishna Yacht Club, initially called ‘Madras Sappers Sailing Club’ was established in the Ulsoor lake in 1977 and rechristened as the ‘Trishna Yacht Club’ in late eighties after the Yacht Trishna that circumnavigated the globe under the command of Lt Gen KS Rao, PVSM, SC, SM (Retd), an Arjuna Awardee.

The club is administered by the Madras Engineer Group and Centre and has brought many laurels to the nation in the sport including the participation of Subedar Vishnu Saravanan of Madras Sappers in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The opening ceremony of the championship will be attended by the state youth empowerment and sports minister Dr KC Narayana Gowda. The event comprises six different classes including the ‘Optimist Class’ which initiates young aspiring sailors into the sport. 12 clubs from all over the country with about 150 sailors, coaches and support staff will attend the event including many civilian and military dignitaries.