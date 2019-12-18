Karnataka’s Indira Canteen to be renamed after Valmiki, Cong says BJP playing politics

Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa orders probe into alleged misuse of subsidy for Former CM Siddaramiah’s pet project Indira Canteen and irregularities in Mukhya Mantri Nagarothana scheme in BBMP limits. Express Photo Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa orders probe into alleged misuse of subsidy for Former CM Siddaramiah’s pet project Indira Canteen and irregularities in Mukhya Mantri Nagarothana scheme in BBMP limits. Express Photo

The BJP government in Karnataka is likely to rename the Indira Canteens across the state to Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kuteera, Revenue Minister R Ashoka has informed the media.

“Former minister Raju Gowda has submitted a proposal to rename Indira Canteens. This proposal will be discussed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Since Bengaluru city did not fall under my purview, the rename of the canteen will only be done excluding the Bengaluru canteens,” said the revenue minister on Tuesday.

Objecting to the proposal of renaming the canteen, Karnataka Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah, who started the Indira Canteen in the year 2017, said: “They have to stop this kind of petty politics to divert the attention of actual issues.”

“#IndiraGandhi fought for the rights of poor & took measures to address the issues of hunger. She is not just @INCIndia leader but a leader for the whole nation. She protected the interests of common man. This was the reason for naming the canteen after her,” Siddaramaiah wrote on twitter.

“We have great respect for Maharshi Valmiki but it is said that BJP is using his name for political reasons. Maharshi Valmiki is a great poet who wrote epic Ramayana. He is an inspiration for many of us for his rise inspite of being born in tribal sect. Let the govt implement scheme that complements his achievements and name it after him. I shall welcome the same,” he added.

Indira Canteen is a food subsidisation program launched on August 15, 2017, by the then Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah. The canteen provides subsidised ready-to-eat food for the economically disadvantaged sections of society in Karnataka. The first canteen was inaugurated by the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru. The canteens cater to civic wards of districts and taluka places of Karnataka on subsidised rates and serve breakfast, lunch, and dinners. There are 260 Indira Canteens outside Bengaluru which includes mobile Indira Canteen.

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd