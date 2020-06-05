Karnataka’s Hubballi to get world’s longest railway platform

While the existing platform is 550-metres long, it will be extended to 1,400 metres in a year, SWR officials said. While the existing platform is 550-metres long, it will be extended to 1,400 metres in a year, SWR officials said.

Karnataka’s Hubballi railway station is set to get the world’s longest railway platform with dimensions of 1,400 metres length and 10 metres width. Confirming the same, South Western Railway (SWR) officials told Indianexpress.com that the extension work in Platform number 1 of the Hubballi Junction is underway.

While the existing platform is 550-metres long, it will be extended to 1,400 metres in a year, SWR officials said. “The work is done spending Rs 90 crore for remodelling of wards, building work, signalling, third entrance construction, electrical and other related works. The work is underway and will be completed in a year,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said.

The extension is being done as part of doubling between Hubballi and Bengaluru, which is underway since November 2019. The railway station will also get three more platforms at the end of the ongoing project, taking the total number of platforms to 8.

“This includes the inspection carriage line used at present also getting converted to a full platform. With the new platforms, trains can be dispatched to both directions at once. Remodelling of Hubli yard is also in progress.” Vijaya added.

While the railway station has two entry/exit gates at present — one at the main entrance and another on Gadag Road, a third entry is also being constructed now.

Indian railway platforms dominate the list of longest platforms at present as well. While Gorakhpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh has the longest platform (1366 m) operational now, the second on the list is Kollam Junction (1180 m) in Kerala.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd