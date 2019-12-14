Karnataka’s first butterfly census begins

There are 300 species of butterflies in Karnataka and around 130 species of butterflies in Doresanipalya Forest Research Station. (Express File Photo By Narendra Vaskar) There are 300 species of butterflies in Karnataka and around 130 species of butterflies in Doresanipalya Forest Research Station. (Express File Photo By Narendra Vaskar)

For the first time in Karnataka, the forest department along with Bangalore Butterfly Club (BBC) is conducting an official inventory, or assessment, of butterflies at the Kali Tiger Reserve in Uttara Kannada district from December 14 to 15.

Kali Tiger Reserve is a protected area, popular for hornbills, which are listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) said, “The official inventory, or assessment, of butterflies at the Kali Tiger Reserve will be conducted along with Bangalore Butterfly Club (BBC). This is the first butterfly survey conducted in Karnataka. The survey will help in the setting up of the upcoming butterfly park in Joida in Uttara Kannada district and also the survey will help in converting the Doresanipalya Forest Research Station in Bengaluru into a butterfly park.”

According to Mohan, there are 300 species of butterflies in Karnataka and around 130 species of butterflies in Doresanipalya Forest Research Station. “We are adding more butterfly-friendly plant species and more butterfly host plants will also be introduced at the station to increase the butterflies,” he added.

“At the first, in the census, we will document only the species and next they will be verified and then counted. The data collected by this survey will also act as a base for follow-ups in the subsequent years,” Mohan explained.

