Karnataka’s Deputy CM deposits 140-gram gold crown gifted to him by people as state property

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol hands over gold crown to state chief secretary.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Thursday deposited a 140-gram golden crown, which was gifted to him by his villagers, to the state chief secretary as state property.

Recently Karjol received a 140-gram gold crown from villagers. According to Karjol, the villagers of Karjol in Vijayapura district felicitated him and gave him a 140-gram golden crown. “The people of my village in love and appreciation for my work as MLA presented me this golden crown,” he said.

“People of my native village see me as one of their own family members who became the state’s deputy CM. This was their gift to me for taking up various development works and irrigation works in the Karjol village and constituency,” he added.

On November 23 Karjol received the present from the villagers. “Their love, respect and faith should belong to the government. I did work as a minister, legislator and elected representative. Hence I decided to hand over the golden crown to the government so that it becomes a government property,” Karjol said.

Govind Karjol, senior BJP leader is a five-term member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly from Mudhol constituency. He was also the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly from May 2018 to July 2019.

