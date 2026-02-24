Karnataka’s bioeconomy hits $39bn, sector grows 26.5% in 2 years: Report

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The total value of Karnataka’s biotechnology ecosystem has grown by more than a quarter in the last two years, according to the Karnataka Bioeconomy Report released on Monday. Compiled by the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society in collaboration with the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises, the report notes that between 2023 and 2025, the state’s bioeconomy expanded from 31.0 billion dollars to 39.2 billion dollars, representing a cumulative rise of 26.5 per cent.
During the same period, Karnataka’s share in India’s bioeconomy increased marginally, from 20.52 per cent in 2023 to 20.63 per cent in 2025. The sector also accounted for around 10 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
Among the various segments in the biotech sector, pharma firms contributed to around 40 per cent of the value of the bioeconomy, at 16.44 billion dollars. Led by fermentation-based industries, biofuels, enzymes and sustainable materials, industrial biotechnology is the fastest-growing segment, with its current value at 11.46 billion dollars, the report said. It also pegged the number of biotech startups in the state at 1,451, of which 218 new startups were added in 2025 alone.
“Despite steady progress, a few structural and operational priorities remain critical for achieving the next level of growth in Karnataka’s bio-based economy,” the report said, suggesting scaling up manufacturing to improve the bioeconomy. “While biomanufacturing infrastructure is expanding, the transition from pilot-scale operations to large-scale production facilities for biologics, biosimilars, and biomaterials remains a priority. Additional investment and industry partnerships will be essential to close this capacity gap,” it said.
Industry demand for trained professionals in biomanufacturing, good manufacturing practices, and regulatory compliance “continues to exceed supply”, the report noted, while calling for enhanced collaboration between academia and industry to bridge the gap.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently got married to Raj Nidimoru, opened up about how her separation from Naga Chaitanya affected her emotionally and led her to shut down. She shared how learning to trust again and being vulnerable has helped her heal. Psychologist Athul Raj explains why people tend to close up after a painful separation and how vulnerability can contribute to emotional healing.