Karnataka’s bioeconomy hits $39bn, sector grows 26.5% in 2 years: Report

The total value of Karnataka’s biotechnology ecosystem has grown by more than a quarter in the last two years, according to the Karnataka Bioeconomy Report released on Monday. Compiled by the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society in collaboration with the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises, the report notes that between 2023 and 2025, the state’s bioeconomy expanded from 31.0 billion dollars to 39.2 billion dollars, representing a cumulative rise of 26.5 per cent.

During the same period, Karnataka’s share in India’s bioeconomy increased marginally, from 20.52 per cent in 2023 to 20.63 per cent in 2025. The sector also accounted for around 10 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).