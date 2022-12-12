Five-year-old girl becomes first person to test positive for Zika virus in Karnataka

In the first Zika virus case reported from Karnataka, a five-year-old girl has tested positive for the infection and been advised to take precautionary measures.

Health Minister K Sudhakar said the government was monitoring the situation very carefully. “Our department is well prepared to handle it. We have got a lab report from Pune..,” he said, adding that three specimens were sent, out of which two were negative and the girl’s returned positive.

Zika virus disease is transmitted by infected Aedes mosquitoes, which are also known to spread dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first reported in Uganda in 1947.

Namma Clinics to be inaugurated Wednesday

Sudhakar said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will dedicate Namma clinics to the state on Wednesday. In the initial phase, 114 clinics would be launched simultaneously. The government is working to start 438 Namma Clinics across the state by January 2023.

A total of 243 of Namma clinics will be functioning under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, and work is underway to make them functional by the second week of January.

These clinics will provide primary healthcare services to vulnerable sections of society, especially slum-dwellers and daily-wage workers. Each clinic will cater to 10,000-20,000 people, the minister said.

Each Namma clinic will have a medical officer, a nurse, a lab technician and a Group D employee. Pregnancy, postnatal and neonatal care; childhood and adolescent care; universal immunisation services; family welfare and contraceptives; infectious disease management; common and minor ailment care; diabetes and blood pressure management; chronic diseases; and oral ailments are the services that would be available at the clinics, according to the health department

Referrals would also be given to other hospitals for ailments that need tertiary care such as breast cancer and uterine cancer, and eye examination.

Elderly care as well as emergency medical services, health check-ups and medicines will be completely free. Fourteen lab tests, tele-consultation services and wellness activities will also be free at the Namma Clinics.

All the services are available from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Already 300 doctors have been appointed but there is a shortage of doctors at a few places, for which arrangements have been made to appoint 80-100 doctors from compulsory rural service.

District-wise Namma Clinic numbers

Bagalkot will have 18 Namma Clinics, Bellary 11, Vijayanagar 6, Belgaum 21, Bengaluru Rural 9, Bidar 6, Chamarajanagar 3, Chikkaballapur 3, Chikkamagaluru 4, Chitradurga 1, Dakshina Kannada 12, Davangere 1, Dharwad 6, Gadag 11, Hassan 5, Haveri 5, Kalaburgi 11, Kodagu 1, Kolar 3, Koppala 3, Mandya 4, Mysore 6, Raichur 8, Ramanagara 3, Tumakuru 10, Udupi 10, Uttara Kannada 10, Vijayapura 10 and Yadgiri 3, besides the 243 in the BBMP limits.