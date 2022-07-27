scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

BJP youth worker’s murder: Mob surrounds Karnataka party chief’s vehicle, heckles leaders

Hours after BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was murdered, a mob took their anger out on BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, state minister V Sunil Kumar and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat as they visited Bellare village in Dakshina Kannada district to pay respects to Nettaru.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 27, 2022 5:49:17 pm
An angry mob surrounds BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s vehicle as he arrived in Bellare village, Dakshina Kannada district, on Wednesday; (right) Praveen Nettaru, the slain BJP Yuva Morcha worker. (Images: Screengrab, Express photo)

Upset with the state BJP government for allegedly failing to protect party workers, an angry mob surrounded BJP state president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s vehicle as he arrived in Bellare village in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday to pay respects to BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru, who was murdered on Tuesday night.

Kateel was accompanied by minister V Sunil Kumar and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.

The mob pushed Kateel’s vehicle around, refused to let him step out, and heckled and booed the leaders till the police resorted to a lathi-charge and dispersed the crowd.

Nettaru was murdered in Bellare village under Sullia taluk on Tuesday night, allegedly by three men who came on a motorcycle with a Kerala registration number.

The angry mob questioned why BJP workers were not being protected despite BJP being in power both in the state and at the Centre. They also demanded that the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka call off the celebrations scheduled to mark Bommai’s one year as chief minister.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that 10 people have been taken into custody. He was speaking to the media after meeting the chief minister and said that the Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood is in touch with the Kerala police. “We have taken 10 people into custody and teams are in Kerala for further probe. We are ready to handover the case to the National Investigation Agency, if required,” Jnanendra said.

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy asked why the BJP government had not learnt any lessons after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga. “It is all a political game and poor people are victims of it. Harsha came from a poor family and Praveen also comes from a poor family. It is just the BJP taking advantage of these deaths,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

