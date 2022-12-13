scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Karnataka youth kills father, chops body to throw it inside borewell, arrested

According to police sources, Vittala has alleged that his father Parashurama was addicted to alcohol and used to beat him up almost every day.

karnataka youth kills fatherThe incident reportedly took place on the night of December 6 but came to light only on Monday when the police questioned Vittala.
The police arrested a youth on charges of killing his father, in Mudhol town of Bagalkot district in Karnataka Monday. The youth allegedly chopped the body into pieces and then threw them into a 100-feet-deep borewell. The police suspect that the body was chopped into more than 20 pieces while they managed to retrieve only eight.

The deceased has been identified as Parashurama Kulali, 54, and the accused is his youngest son Vittala Kulali, 21. Both of them lived in a farmhouse in Mudhol, whereas Parashurama’s wife Saraswathi and eldest son lived in Bagalkot town.

The incident reportedly took place on the night of December 6 but came to light only on Monday when the police questioned Vittala.

According to police sources, Vittala has alleged that his father Parashurama was addicted to alcohol and used to beat him up almost every day. On December 6, Parashurama reportedly assaulted Vittala and the latter attacked him with an iron rod in self-defence. Parashurama sustained injuries on his head and died on the spot.

Vittala told the police that he chopped the body as he was scared and wanted to evade arrest.

The sources said locals grew suspicious over the ‘disappearance’ of Parashurama and intimated the police Monday. Thereafter, the police questioned Vittala who confessed to his crime.

On Tuesday, the police with the help of earth movers dug up at least 30 feet and managed to get eight body pieces.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bagalkot SP Jayaprakash said: “We have got some of the body parts which are important for conducting DNA tests. We have suspended the rest of the operations and after completing the required tests, we will cremate the body parts. Parashurama’s wife Saraswathi has filed a complaint.”

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:37:56 pm
