Karnataka: Youth dies after robbers open fire at a jewellery shop

A 23-year-old youth died after three armed robbers opened fire in their bid to rob a jewellery shop in Mysuru on Monday.

The victim is identified as Chandrashekar. According to preliminary sources, the incident took place around 5.45pm at Amruth Gold and Silver Palace on the road that leads towards NIE from Kanakagiri side in Vidyaranyapuram. While Chandrashekar had gone to the shop as customer, three armed robbers barged into the shop and closed the shutter. They allegedly threatened the shop owner Dharmendra at gun point at rob the valuables. Meanwhile, the accused have shot Chandrashekar before fleeing from the spot.

Mysuru city police commissioner Chandragupta and several other police officials visited the spot and probe underway. The police released photos extracted from CCTV footage seeking public help to nab the accused. A murder and robbery case has been registered and manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.