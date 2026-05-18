Karnataka Youth Congress’s meeting on NEET protest called off after leaders clash

The meeting was to discuss a scheduled protest against the NEET UG cancellation. (AI-generated image)

Differences within the Karnataka Youth Congress spilt out during an executive meeting on Monday, with rival factions almost coming to fisticuffs after complaints were raised about the leadership of its president, Manjunath Gowda.

The meeting, convened by Youth Congress national general secretary Nigam Bhandari to discuss holding a statewide protest on Thursday against the cancellation of NEET UG, was called off because of the scuffle.

Speaking to reporters, state Youth Congress vice-president Deepika Reddy said some people tried to push her away when she urged Nigam Bhandari to listen to the grievances of a section of workers. Alleging that many elected office-bearers were harassed, she said they were not allowed to raise their voice because of Gowda’s “divide and rule policy”.