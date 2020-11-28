Karnataka: Yediyurappa’s political secretary NR Santhosh hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

Santhosh is the grandson of Yediyurappa’s sister and was appointed as the CM's political secretary in May this year. (Source: Twitter/NRSantosh)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary N R Santhosh, who is also his grand nephew, was admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru late Friday night following a suspected suicide attempt.

According to sources in the Chief Minister’s office, Santhosh was found unconscious at his residence in Dollars colony in the city and is suspected to have taken sleeping pills.

Upon hearing the news, Yediyurappa rushed to the hospital and enquired about his health. Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Yediyurappa said, “I don’t know what has happened, he was happy in the morning and we walked together in the morning. I will enquire as to why he took such a step with his family and him after he gets better.”

According to sources, Santhosh had also attended a wedding on Friday morning and was jovel with everyone.

Santhosh is the grandson of Yediyurappa’s sister and was appointed as CM’s political secretary in May this year. He was in news during the political drama last year where with the help of Congress-JDS disqualified MLA’s, BJP came to power. He was actively involved in politics during this time.

