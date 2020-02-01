Karnataka CM Yediyurappa calls Union budget ‘pro-farmer’, Congress calls it ‘anti-people’

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa thanked the Finance Minister for the approval of Bengaluru Sub Urban Rail Project. Karnataka CM Yediyurappa thanked the Finance Minister for the approval of Bengaluru Sub Urban Rail Project.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Saturday described the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as pro-people, pro-farmer and pro-poor.

“For the first time in the history of the country, priority has been given to farmers, poor and rural areas. This is a boon to the farmers. The programmes announced for the farming sector compliment the Prime Minister’s vision to double the income of farmers,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

Yediyurappa also thanked the Finance Minister for the approval of Bengaluru Sub Urban Rail Project. “I also thank the Finance Minister and Centre for giving approval for Sub Urban Rail system for Bengaluru where the Centre and state will share 40 percent equity and 60 percent from external assistance.”

“This will boost the infrastructure facilities in Bengaluru which has turned to be favorite investment destination for the MNCs . This will help us to eliminate traffic congestion in this investment friendly city,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao slammed the central government and said the budget is an anti people budget.

“Union Budget 2020 is bereft of vision, Nothing for job creation or rural economy, False claims like Nominal GDP growth at 10% & doubling of farmers income, After messing up GST, promising to rectify it, Privatising Railways, LIC since no investment flow. An Anti people budget,” he tweeted.

“This budget lacks foresight, fails to instil confidence in the public & has no reforms to satisfy the basic needs of a farmer, unemployed youth, business, Children, etc. It is only decorated with jargon & fancy titles. But has failed to encourage people,” he added.

Siddaramaiah, the former chief minister, criticised Sitharaman for repeating the Bengaluru Sub Urban Rail project in the budget.

”@FinMinIndia @nsitharaman has announced Bengaluru Sub Urban Rail project again in the current budget also. It was announced in their previous budgets also. They have failed to provide any funds but keep pleasing people in all their budgets,” he said.

