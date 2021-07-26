scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
Politicians react to BSY’s exit; Siddaramaiah terms him ‘most corrupt Karnataka CM’

Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters in Gadag in North Karnataka, said that there is no loss to Karnataka with the resignation of Yediyurappa, and there is no benefit either, with the arrival of a new CM.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore |
Updated: July 26, 2021 8:01:03 pm
Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah termed Yediyurappa as the “most corrupt chief minister” in the state | File photo

Hours after BS Yediyurappa resigned from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister, Opposition party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed him as the “most corrupt chief minister” and said that the resignation was expected.

In a tweet, Siddaramaiah said “The resignation by @BSYBJP was expected & I had told about this long back. There is nothing to be celebrated about it now. We will celebrate only when the corrupt @BJP4Karnataka party loses in the election & that will happen very soon. There is nothing to be celebrated about it now.”

The former Chief Minister, speaking to reporters in Gadag in North Karnataka said that there is no loss to Karnataka with the resignation of Yediyurappa, and there is no benefit either, with the arrival of a new CM.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar said, “Yediyurappa’s own ministers and MLAs had complained about his leadership. We, as the Opposition party, saying he (Yediyurappa) is corrupt is different, but here their (BJP) own party members calling Yediyurappa corrupt is an issue. When their own party MLA and minister complained about his corruption, not even the BJP high command took action.”

Also Read |How months-long speculation culminated in B S Yediyurappa’s exit as Karnataka CM

At the same time, Yediyurappa, after resignation, had urged the ministers and the people to cooperate with the next CM saying that it was his own decision and no one from the “high command” forced him to quit.

Responding to the news of Yediyurappa’s resignation, official handle of Indian National Congress tweeted, “Resignation of Shri Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM is both a testament to the flagrant corruption carried out by BJP in the state and proof that PM Modi’s slogans like “na khaunga, na khane dunga” are merely catchy phrases not promises he can uphold.”

General Secretary of Indian National Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a series of tweets, accused the BJP of habitually insulting and throwing the “senior BJP Leaders in dustbin of history”.

“The ignominy, torment & insult being heaped upon Sh. B.S.Yediyurappa by Modi ji, dictating him to tender his resignation, makes him PM’s latest victim and member of the ‘forced retirement club’. We now know that Delhi’s autocracy decides CM’s and not the will of BJP’s MLA’s,” he added.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr Sudhakar K, told news agency ANI that the resignation was a surprise for him.

“He (Yediyurappa) told me that he may receive a favourable decision from the high command by July 26. But we all have to abide by the norms of the party. He is only quitting CM post, not active politics,” Sudhakar added.

Also Read |Who are the frontrunners to replace BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM?

Not just the politicians, actress Pranitha Subhash also reacted to Yediyurappa’s resignation and said that it would leave a “huge void” in Karnataka politics.

Srivatsa YB, an Indian Youth Congress leader, in a tweet, said, “Yediyurappa cried on stage while announcing his resignation. He is the only BJP mass leader in Karnataka.”

Yediyurappa’s constituency Shikaripura shuts down to express solidarity

After B S Yediyurappa submitted his resignation, BJP workers in Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, raised slogans and expressed solidarity to the outgoing CM. Shikaripura is the constituency Yediyurappa has represented seven times.

Traders and shop owners in Shikaripura voluntarily shut down their business establishments as the BJP supporters staged a demonstration in the town.

Roads were deserted as Yediyurappa’s supporters hit the streets raising slogans and put up his cut-outs. The workers also denounced the BJP leaders for compelling the Lingayat strongman to resign without allowing to complete his term.

Ending days of speculations, the 78-year-old leader had handed over his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday afternoon. Stepping out after his meeting with the Governor, he had said that the party leaders will decide who the next CM will be.

