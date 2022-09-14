scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Karnataka: Court orders FIR, probe against Yediyurappa and others in corruption case

The complaint is against B S Yediyurappa, the then chief minister, and his family members, alleging that they obtained bribes in return for granting BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) contracts.

bs yediyurappaFormer Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa said he had full faith in the judiciary. (Express archive photo)

The Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court on Wednesday ordered an FIR to be registered and investigation taken up on a private complaint alleging corruption by former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members.

The order comes exactly a week after the High Court of Karnataka on September 7 directed the Special Court to hear the complaint of corruption afresh.

The lower court had on July 8 dismissed the complaint, as the Governor had refused to give sanction to the complainant, T J Abraham.

The HC, however, ruled that the complainant was not the competent authority to seek sanction from the Governor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD stylePremium
Eye on the graph, how Himachal Police is working to check crime, NYPD style
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra

The complaint is against Yediyurappa, the then chief minister, and his family members, alleging that they obtained bribes in return for granting BDA (Bangalore Development Authority) contracts.

Reacting to the order, Yediyurappa said he has full confidence in the judiciary.

“There is no truth in any of these allegations. I will come out of all these (cases). These things are natural, I’m not bothered about it,” he said.

Advertisement

Asked whether there was any conspiracy against him, he said, “definitely”.

Apart from Yediyurappa, his son B Y Vijayendra (BJP state Vice President), grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Sanjay Sree, businessman Chandrakanth Ramalingam, MLA and then BDA chairperson S T Somashekar (now minister), IAS officer G C Prakash, K Ravi and Virupakshappa are the other accused in the private complaint.

More from Bangalore

Abraham had alleged that work orders were issued in favour of Ms Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt. Ltd owned by Chandrakant Ramalingam by the BDA as a favour for receiving bribes.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 08:59:20 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: Murugha Mutt seer’s custody in Pocso case extended till September 27

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement