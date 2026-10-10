A charred body and a bangle: Bengaluru broker held for murdering woman

Suresh S was arrested from Bengaluru, where he stayed with his wife and children. Shantamma's phone was allegedly found in his possession. (Image enhanced using AI)

A 45-year-old Bengaluru real estate broker was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman whose charred body was found in the Bachwar forest area of Karnataka’s Yadgir district on September 24, the police said on Thursday.

Suresh S, who is married and has four children, was arrested from Bengaluru after the police identified the victim as Shantamma, a 44-year-old resident of Nalwar village in Kalaburagi district, with the help of a bangle recovered from the crime scene.

According to the Yadgir police, Suresh, who lived in a rented house in Kumbharagundi, and Shantamma, a widow who earned her livelihood by travelling to fairs and other events carrying the idol of a deity and seeking alms, knew each other for around four years and were in a relationship.