3 workers killed, 2 injured in chemical leak at Karnataka pharma factory

Senior officials inspect the site of a chemical leak at the pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Karnataka’s Yadgir district.

Three workers were killed and two others were injured after a chemical leak at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in the Kadechur-Badiala industrial area of Karnataka’s Yadgir district early on Wednesday.

The victims were in their early twenties: Vikram and Sanjay, both residents of Katni district in Madhya Pradesh, and Ganesh, a native of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred between 1 am and 2 am inside the factory. Five workers were rushed to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared three of them brought dead.

The injured workers, identified as Hemanth and Shivakumar, are undergoing treatment. District authorities said one of them is in a critical condition.