Karnataka women’s groups slam all-male new Cabinet, write to D K Shivakumar

D K Shivakumar on Monday expanded his Cabinet, with 19 new ministers, all of them men, taking the oath. (File photo)

A coalition of women’s civil society groups in Karnataka has written an open letter to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, criticising the lack of women’s representation in the newly expanded Cabinet.

D K Shivakumar on Monday expanded his Cabinet, with 19 new ministers, all of them men, taking the oath.

Addressing Shivakumar, the letter stated that the lack of women in the current Cabinet reinforces “the deeply patriarchal assumption that political power belongs primarily to men”, and that “women’s leadership remains dispensable when it comes to the exercise of state power”.

The letter stated, “You had initiated an important dialogue on the concept of Naa Nayaki (you are the leader) with women writers, public intellectuals, elected women representatives…. (it) has been reduced to Naa Nayaka (I am the leader) with leadership reserved entirely for men.”