Women’s Commission seeks report on circulation of deceased women’s images from Karnataka hospital mortuary

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The Karnataka State Women’s Commission Saturday sought a detailed report from the Health Department following allegations that photographs and videos of deceased women were recorded without authorisation and circulated on social media from the mortuary of the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS).
The Commission took cognisance of reports alleging that images and videos of women who had died due to illness or accidents were captured inside the mortuary and later shared on social media platforms, raising concerns over privacy violations and the dignity of the deceased.
In a statement, the Commission directed the authorities concerned to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report. It also called for appropriate action against those found responsible.
The controversy surfaced on Friday, when allegations were made against Munir Ahmed, an attendant working at the BRIMS mortuary. Following the allegations, hospital authorities lodged a complaint with the police.
Dr Mohsin-ul-Haq, head of the hospital’s Department of Forensic Medicine, said, “The accused had been working as an outsourced attendant for several years.” He added that the hospital initiated internal monitoring measures and informed law enforcement agencies after becoming aware of the matter.
According to officials, investigators are examining whether the accused was directly involved in uploading the content through fake social media accounts or if other individuals played a role in circulating the material.
Hospital authorities condemned the incident, stating that it violated the dignity of the deceased, caused distress to their families, and undermined ethical and privacy standards within the institution.
The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
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