Women’s Commission seeks report on circulation of deceased women’s images from Karnataka hospital mortuary

The Karnataka Women's Commission took cognisance of reports alleging that images and videos of women who had died due to illness or accidents were captured inside the mortuary and later shared on social media platforms.

The Karnataka State Women’s Commission Saturday sought a detailed report from the Health Department following allegations that photographs and videos of deceased women were recorded without authorisation and circulated on social media from the mortuary of the Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences (BRIMS).

The Commission took cognisance of reports alleging that images and videos of women who had died due to illness or accidents were captured inside the mortuary and later shared on social media platforms, raising concerns over privacy violations and the dignity of the deceased.

In a statement, the Commission directed the authorities concerned to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report. It also called for appropriate action against those found responsible.