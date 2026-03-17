Karnataka women’s commission seeks report into sexual harassment allegation against Mangaluru police inspector

The officer has also been accused of harassing other women, with three alleged victims reportedly sharing their experiences with the media.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) has sought a detailed report from the Mangaluru City police after a woman filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment by a police inspector.

The accused officer, Sandesh P G, is attached to the Moodabidri Police Station. The Commission took note of the matter after a Kannada news channel aired a report on the allegations.

The woman has also filed complaints with the Karnataka Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, the Director General of Police, M A Saleem, and the state Home Minister, G Parameshwara. According to her complaint, the woman submitted a CD containing more than 250 audio and video files as evidence. She also alleged that her husband had earlier been wrongfully arrested and kept in custody.