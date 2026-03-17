Karnataka women’s commission seeks report into sexual harassment allegation against Mangaluru police inspector

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) has sought a detailed report from the Mangaluru City police after a woman filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment by a police inspector.
The accused officer, Sandesh P G, is attached to the Moodabidri Police Station. The Commission took note of the matter after a Kannada news channel aired a report on the allegations.
The woman has also filed complaints with the Karnataka Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, the Director General of Police, M A Saleem, and the state Home Minister, G Parameshwara. According to her complaint, the woman submitted a CD containing more than 250 audio and video files as evidence. She also alleged that her husband had earlier been wrongfully arrested and kept in custody.
She alleged that the inspector demanded sexual favours from her and sought Rs 25 lakh, threatening to include her husband, a social activist, in the “rowdy-sheeter” list if she refused.
The officer has also been accused of harassing other women, with three alleged victims reportedly sharing their experiences with the media. The victims further claimed they were threatened inside the police station and warned that false cases would be filed against them if they did not comply.
KSCW has written to the Mangaluru City police commissioner, directing that a report be submitted. The Commission said the officer’s conduct, if proven, would amount to serious misconduct, dereliction of duty, and misuse of power by a government official tasked with protecting women.
The Commission has asked the police to conduct a proper inquiry, take disciplinary action if the allegations are substantiated, and submit a report at the earliest.
In a separate complaint, another woman has also accused Sandesh of harassment. She alleged that her husband had worked as a driver for the officer’s private car, and that the family was subjected to harassment by him.
She said she had earlier complained to Manoj Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru. Kumar later apologised to the family and assured them they would not face further trouble.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram