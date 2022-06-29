Karnataka women stripped for not repaying loan; police draw ire for FIR ‘delay’

Two sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted near their house on the outskirts of Bengaluru for not repaying a loan.

Though they arrested two men on Wednesday, two days after the assault, police were initially accused of refusing to register a first information report.

The incident took place in Doddabommasandra in Karnataka’s Anekal taluk. According to the police, one of the women had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from one Ramakrishna Reddy at an interest rate of 30 per cent for education purposes. However, they quarrelled as he insisted the woman repay the entire amount in one go, the police said. Locals intervened and held a meeting, where it was agreed that the woman would repay the entire amount after selling a piece of her land.

Despite the agreement, Reddy along with the other arrested accused, Sunil Kumar, allegedly barged into the women’s house, stripped and assaulted them.

According to sources, though the women approached the Sarjapur police station, inspector Raghavendra Imbrapur initially refused to register a case, suggesting they settle the matter with the accused instead.

It was only after a video of the assault went viral on social media, leading to public outrage, that the police booked three people, of whom the third accused, Indramma, is yet to be arrested.

Bengaluru rural superintendent of police K Vamsi Krishna was not available for comment.