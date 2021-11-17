Karnataka committed to promote women entrepreneurship: Minister Murugesh Nirani

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Wednesday promised to extend all possible assistance to encourage women entrepreneurs in the state, including concessions for women from weaker sections.

Addressing women entrepreneurs during the 38th award ceremony of the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka (AWAKE), Nirani said women-owned enterprises are growing significantly. “Today, India has 13.5-15.7 million women-owned enterprises, representing 20% of all enterprises. Women entrepreneurs inspire other women to start businesses, leading to more job creation for women,” Nirani said.

Mentioning various government initiatives such as Mudra Yojana, Annapurna Scheme, Dena Shakti, TREAD (Trade-Related Entrepreneurship Assistance & Development), Udyogini, Women Skill Training Programme, Samrudhi and Dhanasree, Nirani urged budding women entrepreneurs to make use of the schemes.

“Our ‘Udyami Aagu, Udyoga Needu’ programme is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among the youths. Karnataka is the first state to announce exclusive industrial parks dedicated to women in Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Harohalli,” Nirani said.