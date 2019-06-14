Karnataka woman tied to a pole for not repaying loan, video goes viral

A woman in Karnataka was tied to a pole for allegedly not repaying a loan in Kodigehalli, Tavarekere of Ramanagara district on Thursday. A viral video shot by a passerby has now gone viral.

In the video, the woman is seen tied to a pole and the residents of the area are standing near and scolding her. According to Tavarekere police, they have arrested seven people in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway.

“We are investigating the case and efforts are on to arrest other villagers who are involved in the incident and assaulting the women,” police told Indianexpress.com.

The victim has been identified as Rajamani (36) native of Kollegala Taluk in Chamarajanagar district who runs a small hotel in Kodigehalli. According to the initial investigation, police said Rajamani reportedly owed Rs 12 lakhs to some villagers. When she was unable to repay the money, angry villagers had tied her to a pole.

“The money was borrowed by few villagers to start a hotel, and due to a loss in the business, she was unable to return the money and she fled from Kodigehalli a few months ago. Villagers found her and brought her back to Kodigehalli on Thursday and then they tied her to a pole and assaulted her,” police added.